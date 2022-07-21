Be election ready! July 25 is last chance to register (or update) to vote

Registering to vote is a right as well as a duty of citizens. It is available to any US citizen over age 18 who meets the requirements. If you are eligible, you can register or update a registration by the end of business day on the 25th.

The Miami Dade Elections Department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday..

Who can register?

Any citizen of the United States. To vote in Miami-Dade County, you must live here. There is no length of time you must live in the county before you can register.

Ineligible to register are non-US. citizens, anyone who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated and has not had their right to vote restored, or convicted felons who have not had their civil rights restored.

Update your info.

Registered voters can request address changes online by telephone 305-499-VOTE (8683), email (register@miamidade.gov), fax (305-499-8501), mail or in person by providing their full name, the new address, date of birth, signature (for written requests only) and either your Florida Driver license number, Florida identification number, or last four digits of their social security number.

Prospective voters who meet all the eligibility requirements can register to vote online, click here. They may also submit a Voter Registration Application by mail. Please print, sign it and mail it to the Elections Department at PO BOX 521550, Miami FL 33152. All paper applications must contain the applicant's original signature.

Helpful Dates and Deadlines

- Monday, July 25: Last Day to register or update

- Monday, August 8: Early voting starts at 23 locations

- Saturday, August 13: Last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot

- Sunday, August 21: Early voting ends

- Tuesday, August 23: Election Day. Voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Next week, Thursday July 28, Islander News will publish samples of all three-ballots island residents will be using, addresses, times and directions to all 23 early voting location and other useful information to make sure you are Election-Ready.

For more information, visit