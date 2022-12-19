Bipartisan “Respect for Marriage Act” reflects majority opinion of Americans

Protecting marriage for LGBTQ+ and interracial couples is a historic move. It also reflects public opinion and gained the support from lawmakers across the aisle. Thirty-nine House Republicans and 12 GOP senators joined every House and Senate Democrat to pass the bill.

Support for legal same-sex marriage has steadily increased among most subgroups of the population in the US, even those who have traditionally been the most resistant to gay marriage. In a June 2022 Gallup poll adults aged 65 and older, for example, became mostly supportive in 2016 -- as did Protestants in 2017 and Republicans in 2021.

Gallup first polled Americans about same-sex marriage in 1996. Then, barely a quarter of the public (27%) supported legalizing such unions. It would take another 15 years, until 2011, for support to reach the majority level. In 2015, just one month before the U.S. Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges decision, public support for legalizing gay marriage cracked the 60% level, and last year it reached the 70% mark for the first time.

June 12, 1967 is the milestone date when interracial marriage in the US became fully legal in all states through the Supreme Court decision, Loving v. Virginia, that decreed all state anti- miscegenation laws unconstitutional.

Feb. 12, 2004 was the day the first legal same-sex marriage ceremony was held in the US, between Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon, in San Francisco. It took over 10 more years for same-sex marriages to become legal throughout the country.

June 26, 2015 marks the day the Supreme Court struck down all bans on same-sex marriage, legalizing it in all 50 states, and requiring all states to honor out-of-state same-sex marriage licenses in the case Obergefell v. Hodges.

