Black Individuals in Florida were almost as likely to be lynched or victimized by other violence as in other notorious Southern states

Since 1976, every US president has designated February as Black History Month. The month’s second week coincides with the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Lincoln was influential in the emancipation of slaves, and Douglas was a prominent leader in the movement to abolish slavery. The 2023 Black History Month theme is Black Resistance, which resonates especially with Florida educators and students studying black history.

A new Florida law – dubbed the Stop Woke Act – requires that lessons on race be taught in “an objective manner,” and not be “used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.” The law, which went into effect last summer also says students should not be made to “feel guilt” because of actions committed by others in the past.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who championed the law, contends some teachers have inserted political beliefs into lessons related to race. The Florida Department of Education has already rejected an Advanced Placement African-American studies course because of the new education law.

Marvin Dunn, FIU Professor Emeritus, psychologist, activist and author, describes it as a reinvention of the 1950s, aimed to attract tourists. Back then, however, Florida was a racist southern state – like many others, and, in some ways, worse. A Black person in Florida was almost as likely to be lynched as a black person in Mississippi or Alabama.

Dunn highlights Black Florida stories by offering a tour to sites where historic events transpired. His “Teach the Truth” tour in January took high school students and their parents to locations of lynchings and other race-related violence. One was where Arthur McDuffie, a Black insurance salesman, was beaten to death by six White police officers in 1980.

Some other atrocities against Black residents that Dunn includes in his tour include: The Rosewood massacre; the story of the Newberry Six lynchings; and the murders of Black civil rights activists who were bombed on Christmas Day, 1951.

His appeal for white and Black people is to “sit down and listen to each other.”

Dunn’s book, “A History of Florida: Through Black Eyes,” contains photos unearthed over 50 years of research, documenting lynchings and other race crimes. He donated a collection of the found 4,000 to FIU.

