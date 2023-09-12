Celebrate your civic right – and duty – during Voter Registration Month

September is National Voter Registration Month. Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia have voter registration deadlines in October for General Elections held in November. That’s why the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has designated the month of September to encourage voter participation and increase awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“I want to extend a friendly reminder to eligible citizens across the country to register to vote if they haven’t already done so,” said NASS President and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab. “Prepare now so you’re ready for any upcoming Election Day.”

Voters in Florida can register here.

Helping voters to be “election ready” is an easy way to encourage the people around you to participate. Check voter status to ensure they are registered. Check that the spelling of their name and address are correct. Search Google for “Voter Information Miami Dade” to reach the Election Department’s page to verify your specific info. Share the link with friends and family so they can verify their voting status.

The local library at 299 Crandon Blvd. is also a civic partner. Voters are often surprised to learn libraries are designated voter registration sites. They have registration and vote-by-mail application forms available and will forward completed documents to the Election Department for you.

National Voter Registration Month encourages non-partisan, inclusive registration events in September. Learn how to become a partner or create an event here. If you like local support, you can fins event materials, information, and instructions at info@GoVoteMiami.org

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, go to GoVoteMiami.org

For the last #kbvotes, click here.