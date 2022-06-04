You’ve got mail! Not in your inbox – but your mailbox. Registered voters who don’t have a vote-by-mail application on file, and voters who have not voted in the last election, received an application form to apply for this convenient form to cast their ballot.

It’s one of many proactive ways the County's team of election officials prepares Miami-Dade voters to Be Election Ready.

The Elections Department’s proactive team wants to ensure Miami voters are well informed and have access to all voting tools the law permits. During the month of May, it has mailed over 140,000 Vote-By-Mail application forms to encourage enrollment.

A little-known fact is that Vote-by-Mail applications do not last forever. A new application covers all elections through the end of the calendar year for the next regularly scheduled general election (unless you specifically applied to vote by mail at only 1 or more specific elections within the allowed period). That translates into roughly 1.5-2 years.

It’s important that voters confirm that all details on their voter registration are correct. A Vote-by-Mail ballot, for example, cannot be forwarded to an address other than to the address requested. If you have moved, or if you want to receive your mail-in-ballot at a different address you need to correct that. If a vote-by-mail ballot is returned undeliverable, it will cancel a request for future elections and must be renewed.

There are many ways to check if your voter registration and your vote-by-mail application are up to date. Check out your voter status at GoVoteMiami.org (check Voter Status) or call the Department of Elections at 305-499-VOTE (8683) to verify your data.

To order or renew your Vote-By-Mail application go to GoVoteMiami.org (apply to vote by mail) or email votebymail@miamidade.gov