What is going on around us affects our well being and our attitude. Noticing what affects us and how is an important step toward awareness and self-control. Practice doesn’t just work for athletes or students or chess masters. Exercising our civic engagement to shape our world, and our wellbeing, is worth exploring.

Haiti’s earthquake, the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, hurricanes, floods and fires, COVID, political news in conflict with our beliefs… There is a lot going on that can affect our outlook and our motivation. One might feel like we don’t have much control over what’s going on around us or in the world.

Taking just one step can make all the difference. For the world around you, certainly – but also for yourself! In this column we are talking about civic engagement and awareness -- and today we are offering it as a tool to gain self-control. No matter the cause or topic you connect with most, one thing is true: engaging in and acting on issues that are dear to us strengthen our sense of belonging and improve our wellbeing, our attitude and often even our physical health.

Countless people and organizations apply themselves to addressing challenges and can help you engage, such as: rescuing schoolgirls in Afghanistan (WarriorAngelsRescue.org), composting (AZeroWasteCulture.org), addressing local causes (KBCF.org), supporting beloved locals (GoFundMe Art Yerian), environmental issues (KeyScience.org), or supporting music, creative poetry writing and public schools (PianoSLAM.org).

Find a topic that is dear to your convictions and take one step and make a difference for others.