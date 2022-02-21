Code word ‘Cape Florida’: Key Biscayne and the saltwater underground railroad

Not all slaves looking for freedom followed the network of the Underground Railroad to the northern states and Canada. Until recently, one of Florida’s largest contributions to African American history has gone largely unrecognized: Its role in the original Underground Railroad.

During this year’s commemoration of our nation’s Black history, in partnership with the HistoryMiami Museum bring details from the Saltwater Underground Railroad to life right here in our backyard of Key Biscayne.

Come to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park on Feb. 27 and join Park Rangers and the HistoryMiami Museum on an interactive walk and talk to learn more about the Saltwater Underground Railroad. For additional details and to sign-up for the program, email Ranger Kimberly at Kimberly.cooke@floridadep.gov.

Local historian Joan Gill Blank has documented our island’s role as the “springboard to freedom.” During the early years of the 19th Century, hundreds of slaves in Florida and Alabama secretly set sail from Cape Florida to the British Bahamas. Over the years, many escaped slaves took refuge with Seminoles and some intermarried. They were called Seminole Negroes. It is estimated that just before the lighthouse was built at the southern end of Key Biscayne in the early 1820s, more than 300 men, women and children fled Cape Florida to freedom in the Bahamas. In small Bahamian sloops, dugouts and outriggers they took to the seas to reach the northwest end of Andros Island, settling at Red Bay and Nicolls Town.

Many did not make it, perishing during the attempt to reach freedom. Scipio Bowleg(s) (a vintage Seminole name and to this day familiar in the Bahamas), made it across in his dugout. And, a hundred years later, his grandson could still relate tales of his grandfather’s crossing.

Spread the news about the history tour at Bill Baggs on Feb. 27.

Learn more about our island’s fascinating history from your Key Biscayne neighbor and historian, Joan Gill Blank. Her book is: Key Biscayne, A History of Miami’s Tropical Island and the Cape Florida Lighthouse. You can visit www.saltwaterrailroad.org for more historical information.