You’ve heard about the dog days of summer? It’s true that the hot sultry days in July and August are often not “not fit for a dog” and require pet owners to take precautions to keep their furballs cool and well hydrated. Originally, however, the dog days refer to Sirius, the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major, which means “big dog” in Latin and is said to represent one of Orion’s hunting dogs.

To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the time Sirius appears to rise alongside the sun, in late July in the Northern Hemisphere. They believed the heat from the two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year.

Another higher body is affected by the dog days of summer. Each year, Congress recesses for the month of August. During the Senate's early years, senators typically convened a session in December and adjourned in the spring, before the summer heat overwhelmed them and their small staff. The Dog Days of Summer offer an opportunity to reach out to your representatives while they are back in their home states.

To contact Your Representatives

Florida House myfloridahouse.gov

Florida Senate FLsenate.gov

US Congress – Senate www.senate.gov

US Congress – House www.house.gov

Manufactured weather. When the Senate moved to its current chamber in 1859, senators were optimistic about its “modern” ventilation system, but they found the new system ineffective. The 1920s brought "manufactured weather" to the Senate chamber, but even modern climate control could not cope with the hottest days, forcing 20th Century senators to find ways to escape the summer heat.

By mid-century, a more modern air conditioning system brought relief, but year-long sessions presented new problems. By the 1950s, the job of a US senator was a full-time, year-round job and there were very few breaks built into the legislative calendar. In 1963, for example, the Senate met from January to December without a break longer than a three-day weekend.

Consequently, members of Congress sought a way to establish a summertime recess. In 1970, finally facing the reality of year-long sessions, Congress mandated a summer break as part of the Legislative Reorganization Act.

Meet your representatives. Today, the August recess continues to be a regular feature of the Senate schedule, a chance for senators to spend time with family, meet with constituents in their home states, and catch up on summer reading.