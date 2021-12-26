President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who essentially lost the use of his legs after a polio infection in 1921, when he was 39, launched the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, in the late 1930s. Later renamed the March of Dimes, the foundation took the lead in efforts to fund research at a time when the National Institutes of Health was in its infancy.

On Oct. 28, 1956, Elvis Presley got his polio vaccination at CBS’ Studio 50 in New York as part of a March of Dimes campaign to convince teens to get vaccinated.

Many historians consider the mass inoculation of millions of American children against polio, like the vaccinations of millions of American adults and children against COVID-19 this year, a triumph of science. They point to the deep respect for the sciences in the 1950s as cause for the overwhelming acceptance of the campaign and the vaccine. But there was an important, other reason: “People across the country felt like they were called to duty. It was a call to action, like the war effort,” said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO, March of Dimes.

A neglected argument to get inoculated is to reduce the risk for people who cannot get vaccinated, due to medical issues. They need to be protected by those who can. This is how we once rid the world of smallpox and polio, and how the country dealt with chickenpox, measles, whooping cough, etc. None of those vaccines offered perfect protection either, but most people participated, and the world managed to practically eradicate or highly minimize the threat of those diseases.

Democracy and vaccines intersect at the challenge of individual responsibility for our communities, our neighbors, our country. Neither work when we don’t participate. Both expect and rely on a larger sense of responsibility for all of society.