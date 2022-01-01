Digital detox important so our voices can be heard in 2022

The average U.S. adult spends around 11 hours each day listening to, watching, reading, or interacting with media. A fifth of U.S. adults (around 18%) cited technology use as a significant source of stress in their life. For many, it is the ever-present digital connection and constant need to keep checking emails, texts, and social media that accounted for most of this tech stress.

It’s common to see advice to reevaluate our digital habits around the New Year. Most suggestions are intuitive and make sense; most of them are more difficult to integrate than we like to admit – not to mention turn them into habits.

Taking breaks from virtual communication, reducing the time on our devices, and turning them off for blocks of time are all good suggestions to decrease our digital dependency and take ourselves off the technology leash more regularly.

The many interactions we have via devices with little buttons might give us the illusion of connectedness but Amit Kumar, PhD, assists. a professor of marketing and psychology at the University of Texas believes that for us to truly connect with people - our voice is the key.

Type less, talk more

Talking by phone or over a computer creates a stronger social bond than communicating by text or email, a recent study suggests.

These social bonds and connections can aid well-being, especially right now when isolation levels are high.

If phone calls are not part of your everyday routine, experts suggest making “appointments” with friends as motivation to more deeply connect.

Although humor and concern can certainly come through via text, it lacks the intonation and nuance of conversation. Surprisingly, adding video is not an additional boost.

These insights apply to our professional relationships as well: recruiters rated candidates as more competent and thoughtful when they heard the person's "elevator pitch" rather than read it. In another experiment, participants rated members of a political group as more thoughtful, sophisticated, and warm when they listened to their explanations rather than read them.

“A person's voice reveals qualities of warmth and other emotional experiences that you can't get through text,” Kumar states. “A person's voice is really the signal that creates understanding and connection.”

