Last week’s kerfuffle over “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s comments on race is an example of statements made on TV, radio, in a podcast or in writing that have been met with harsh criticism and a chain reaction of reactions. Most news outlets , from FOX and CNN to The Times of Israel, shared reports of the incident. Most reports stepped gingerly around available details and supposed facts, and quoted both Whoopi and outraged news anchors.

ABC News suspended Goldberg for two weeks for her “wrong and hurtful comments,” asking her to “take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” This form of rebuke, together with Goldberg’s written apology, seems to have met most public opinions’ demands. But is it what moves us forward? Would an informed and in-depth discussion over what leads well educated, well rounded and yes, outspoken people in both public and private lives to make statements that offend, insult and even outrage?

If digging deeper cannot happen on forums like “The View,”which, by design, are supposed to offer an open discussion and the opportunity for the exchange of ideas and concepts, and uncovering our blind spots, where can we expect this to happen?

In response to Goldberg’s written apology, Jonathan Greenblattfrom the Anti-Defamation League tweeted, “thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holotcaust for what it was. As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all.”

All in all, a statement of recognition, paired with the understanding that despite everything we believe should be known about the Holocaust, there is always more to teach. There is more to repeat and include in our daily discussions on history, race and the topics that reflect the deep intricacies of the world and societies we live in.

The Feb. 2 follow up article in The Times of Israel states: “The controversy comes amid a wider reckoning with the Holocaust and race education, as many conservative activists have fought to restrict the teaching of race-related topics in schools, while some American Jews have expressed discomfort around identifying themselves as simply ‘white.’ ”

This episode of public discourse is a reminder that history isn’t static and requires ongoing deep debate and reflection to be understood in the context of today.