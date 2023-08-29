Don’t miss adding these three election-related dates to your calendar

The Miami-Dade Elections Department has completed what is known as “reprecincting.” This aligns precinct boundary lines with the political district lines that were changed during the 2022 redistricting process. For Key Biscayne voters, the FL State House and FL Senate districts were updated in 2022. Reprecincting is not resulting in additional changes for KB residents.

Voters all over Miami-Dade County received another updated Voter Information Card this past week. For Key Biscayne voters, the precinct number (051) and the election day polling location (10 Village Green Way) remain the same. The Supervisor of Elections recommends voters carefully review the information on their new card to confirm the correct spelling of their name, their up-to-date mailing address, and their party affiliation. While the card is proof of registration, it is not legal verification of the eligibility to vote if the information is incorrect.

Important Election Dates to Remember

March 19, 2024. Presidential Preference Primary

Aug. 20, 2024. Primary Election

Nov. 5, 2024. General Election

It’s never been easier to vote in Miami-Dade County. Prepare now. Go to click here, or call 305.499.VOTE (8683)

Vote by mail. It takes less than three minutes to request a ballot online. Don’t wait. Per a change in Florida law, voters are required to renew their request. If you want to vote by mail, request yours today.

Early voting. Choose any site throughout Miami-Dade County. Early voting is available during convenient hours for two weeks for each of the elections above.

Election Day. You must vote at your assigned precinct, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Key Biscayne voters must vote at the KB Community Center, 10 Village Green Way.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, go to GoVoteMiami.org

