The responsibility to ensure that vote-by-mail ballots are received by the Election Department by the end of Election Day lies with the voter.

With only a few more working days to go until November 8, it is highly recommended that voters stop mailing ballots and plan to either hand deliver your ballot or vote in person on Election Day.

As of Wednesday morning, almost a quarter - 24.1 percent - of Key Biscayne's 8,152 registered voters had already turn in a ballot. Of the 1,968 who have already voted, 1,958 have done so by mail, while another 559 have voted early in person.

In Miami-Dade County, voters can drop off their Vote-By-Mail Ballots at 28 locations until November 6. You can find all locations and directions at the by clicking here.

Vote early until November 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voting on your way to or from work is one of the most convenient ways to do it. Reach out to a group of colleagues or friends and invite them to vote together – during lunch, or as a pre-happy hour activity.

Discuss voting with your friends, family members or others in your circle of influence – and ask them to come with you. Voting with a voting buddy or buddies is a fun way to fit this important civic duty into your schedule.

- Options: If you received a Vote-By-Mail ballot, you could still vote in person. Destroy your mail ballot and vote at an early voting location or on Election Day. You do not need to bring your paper ballot with you.

- Take a picture of your candidate selection. If you are voting in person, Vote-By-Mail ballots as cheat sheets are not allowed inside the polling location.

- Drop off ballot for a family member. Voters can drop off a Vote-By-Mail ballot for one other family member by presenting their ID at time of drop off.

- Assist. Consider helping others in your neighborhood that might need assistance. Offer to accompany a senior or a first-time voter to the polls.

- Voter ID. Bring a physical picture ID with you. Poll workers cannot accept a photo of your ID on your phone! While not mandatory, having your Voter Information Card with you helps poll workers to quickly verify your information.

- Election Day. On November 8, voters can only vote in person and only in their precinct location. Vote-By-Mail ballots are not accepted on Election Day.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org