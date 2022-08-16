Early voting started on Monday and will continue until Sunday, August 21. Polling locations will be closed on Monday, August 22 while precinct voting locations set up for Election Day, August 23.

The closest of the 23 early voting locations to Key Biscayne is the Historic Garage adjacent to the former Science Museum opposite Vizcaya. They are open Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

This coming weekend, the polls are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make in-person voting less of a chore and more fun, consider making it an outing with your family or with a bunch of friends. Find a voting buddy and team up to vote – maybe grab lunch afterward or meet up after work with colleagues for a voting happy hour.

If you have received a vote-by-mail ballot you have several options. To make sure your vote gets counted, it must be received by the Department of Election not later than 7 p.m. on the day of the election, so you are running out of time. It is the voter’s responsibility to ensure it gets there in time!

Mail It: Fill out your ballot, place it inside the provided security sleeve, then into the mailing envelope. Important: Do not forget to sign the outside of the envelope in the indicated field. No postage is required. Provide a contact in case there is an issue with your ballot. It allows the Supervisor of Elections team to reach out to offer you an opportunity to cure your ballot.

Drop It: You can drop off your vote-by-mail-ballot at any early voting location during voting hours. It is also possible to drop it off at the Election Department at 2700 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172, or the Stephen P. Clark Center at 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128. You must present a valid ID to drop off your ballot.

Vote In Person: If you change your mind and would like to vote in person, you can! The law does not actually require you to return your vote-by-mail ballot, but it can cut down on wait time if you bring the ballot and exchange it for an in-person ballot.

Share the google map with all early voting locations GoVoteMiami.org