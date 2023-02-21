Explore free events throughout Miami-Dade during Black History Month

As the nation observes Black History Month, the county offers many opportunities to take part in local events planned throughout February to celebrate the past and present contributions of African Americans. There's something for everyone, whether your preference is art, music, lively discussions or technology.

During Black History Month you’ll find events, gatherings, tours, concerts, workshops, markets and much more to celebrate, explore and study aspects of Miami-Dade’s Black history.

The Miami-Dade Public Library offers a variety of programs and events, film screenings, book discussions, recommended reads and more.

Relax with a special BPM Yoga Experience honoring Black history, led by Kellie Williams, creator of BPM Wellness. Prepare to be empowered and flow to songs that created unity and ignited change in our nation and world. 6 to 9 p.m. on February 16. Perez Art Museum PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Enjoy an evening with Melton Mustafa during a three-day jazz festival Feb. 23-26 at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. Call (786) 708-4610 for information.

Participate in the Public Art Tour through the Miami Design District, with Amani Lewis. 11 a.m. on Feb. 25. Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami.

There are many more free events to enjoy during this month – and beyond. For more information, review event calendars online or call the Black Affairs Advisory Board at 305-375-4606.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org.