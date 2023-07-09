Hope you enjoyed “the Best Lil’ Hometown Parade in South Florida” this past Tuesday, July 4! When our parade started 64 years ago in 1959, it was a small friends and family affair. Through the vision and dedication of neighbors and volunteers it has become one of the absolute highlights of Key Biscayne and a celebration no one wants to miss. This year, a super moon rivaled the fireworks and parade attractions.

When the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence 246 years, 11 months and 20 days ago, the 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain.

To add to the special occasion a full moon rose on the eve of the original Independence Day – as it did last night. This July supermoon appears bigger than other full moons of the year and is known by many different names; one of them is Buck Moon, because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time.

246 years ago, the same full moon had quite a few different names given by the people who lived on this land giving it animal, plant and weather references including Feather Molting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when fish returned to the area and were ready to be harvested. Berry Moon (Anishinaabe), Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota), Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee), and Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe). Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki) and Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe) are alternative variants that refer to the stormy weather and summer season.

