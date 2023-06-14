First Star-Spangled banners made by women entrepreneurs

At the beginning of the American Revolution in 1775, the colonists weren’t fighting united under a single flag. Most regiments fought under their own flags. On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag with the hopes of a more organized battle against its colonial oppressors. This led to the creation of what was, essentially, the first “American” flag, in the Continental Colors.

Betsy Ross and Rebecca Young were only two of several female flag makers in Philadelphia for the Continental Army who made banners, and flags, producing early versions of the flag we celebrate today. While the controversy around which seamstress stitched the very first new flag is ongoing, scholars agree that the credit for the flag’s design goes to Francis Hopkinson, who also designed the Great Seal and the first coin of the United States. Even so, Ross most likely met Washington in 1776 and certainly sewed early American flags in her family’s Philadelphia upholstery shop. Betsy is most likely responsible for changing the six-pointed stars to the easier 5-pointed stars.

To date, there have been 27 official versions of the flag, but the arrangement of the stars varied according to the flag-makers’ preferences until 1912 when President Taft standardized the then-new flag’s 48 stars into six rows of eight. The 49-star flag (1959-60), as well as the 50-star flag, also have standardized star patterns. The current version of the flag dates to July 4, 1960, after Hawaii became the 15th state on August 21, 1959. National Flag Day was signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949.

Sources: Library of Congress / History.com

