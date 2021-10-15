Columbus Day was first recognized as a national holiday in 1934 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. President Joe Biden has now proclaimed October 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. By doing so he is making official what many states and cities in the US -- and countries around the world -- have long celebrated. South Dakota was the first state to recognize it in 1989, and the cities of Berkeley and Santa Cruz followed.

“For generations, federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “We recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact they have made on every aspect of American society.”

The original proclamation at the International NGO Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas, held in Geneva in 1977, was a watershed event. It was the first time Native peoples were able to speak for themselves at the UN. Some governments felt so threatened that they prevented delegates from participating; others persecuted them upon return.

Delegates represented over 60 indigenous peoples and Native nations, from 15 American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, the US and Venezuela. More than 50 international NGOs, UN agencies and 27 UN member states also sent representatives and observers.

John Mohawk, with the Iroquois Nation, drafted the message to speak “for the natural world, for the future generations, and for the life on this planet, which were all at great risk, and we each needed to contribute to the solution.”

That message rings true with even more urgency today.

It took another 30 years before the UN Declaration of The Rights of Indigenous Peoples would be issued based on the original draft developed in 1977. For more information on the history of Indigenous Peoples’ Day go to GoVoteMiami.org