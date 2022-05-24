It’s time to mark your calendar! This week marks the 100 day countdown to the next election.

On August 23, voters will cast their ballot on Primary Election Day.

As of March 31, 1,509,530 voters in Miami-Dade County are eligible to make decisions about a long list of public offices. Many of them are partisan positions (Democratic or Republican candidates running for office). Some of them are non-partisan races.

Here you can view the list of public servant positions voters in Miami-Dade need to select and vote for this August:

Partisan Races

United States Senators

House Representatives

Florida Governor

Attorney General

Chief Financial Officer

Commissioner of Agriculture

Florida State Senators

Florida State Representatives

Non-Partisan Races

Circuit Judges

County Judges

County Commissioners

School Board Members

And - if voters live in an “incorporated neighborhood” like Key Biscayne, local Council Members and Mayor.

Voters decide their local, county, state and federal governments. Many decisions are being made right here at home that will determine the quality of our daily lives in our communities.

To take the first step to “Be Election Ready,”go to GoVoteMiami.org and check your voter status. Are you registered? Is your address correct? Do you have a party affiliation? Do you have an up-to-date vote-by-mail application?

Share the link and ask your family and friends to check their registration status.

Over the next weeks leading up to the election we will present more information about upcoming dates and deadlines, as well as Florida Primary Election laws you need to be aware of to make sure you are ready and eligible to cast your vote.

For more information about upcoming elections go to GoVoteMiami.org or the Miami Department of Elections at miamidade.gov.