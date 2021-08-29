Last week, we discussed the concept of QR Codes as a potential window into the world. Due to space limitations, we were unable to publish the actual QR Codes for you to use.

Think of a QR Code as a one-click portal that can take you directly to a news story, a contact file, a park brochure or your city’s website. Discover more of the world with QR Codes.

Islander News online and e-edition

Everything about Bill Baggs State Park

Get Your Civic Health Checkup.

Village of Key Biscayne’s new website

Whattayathink?

What follows is a step-by-step guide on how to scan a QR Code for both an iPhone and an Android device.

iPhone:

1. Open the Camera app on your iPhone.

2. Point your phone at the QR Code to scan it. All four corners of the QR Code should be in view. Once your phone sees the code, a pop-up notification will appear.

3. Tap the link at the top of your screen. The information held by the QR code will appear on your screen.

Android:

1. Press and hold the home button.

2. Tap Lens.

3. Point your camera at the QR Code.

4. Scan the QR Code by tapping the magnifying glass icon

5. Tap the link.