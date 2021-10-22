October is LGBTQ History Month and an opportunity for teachers, families and communities to find ways to talk and learn more about the important contributions of the queer community, the history and the struggle for equity and justice. LGBTQ is an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning -- terms used to describe a person's sexual orientation or gender.

Gay Hero of the Civil Rights Movement. Bayard Rustin is known for his acts of civil disobedience more than 10 years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in the white section of a public bus. He is one of the unsung, openly gay heroes of the Black civil rights movement. As both a student of Gandhi and a mentor to Martin Luther King Jr., Rustin's life embodied what would come to be known as “rainbow politics.” With his career in social justice spanning more than five decades, Rustin’s impact reached its zenith when he was tapped to become the architect of the National March on Washington in 1963.

Remembering Stonewall. The 1969 raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, sparked the modern movement for LGBTQ rights that has led to 50 years of activism, visibility and increased civil rights for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Let’s Get It Right: Using Correct Pronouns and Names. It doesn’t always come natural or easy to understand the evolution and importance of pronoun and name use and how misnaming can feel disrespectful, especially to transgender, gender nonconforming and nonbinary people. Find practical suggestions to learn and use students’ correct pronouns and names on the website of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Share and download the included resources. Use this advocacy guide to learn more about transgender student athletes in your community. (Resource: GLSEN) For more info on LGBTQ History Month go to www.lgbthistorymonth.com