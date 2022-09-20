Today, September 20, is the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, celebrated as a nonpartisan civic holiday.

First observed in 2012, it quickly gained momentum to help strengthen democracy. Nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday. While it started as a one-day event, the objective is to broaden awareness and develop strategies to make voter registration consistently visible and relevant.

National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts. The objective is to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities by reaching out to citizens who may not register to vote otherwise.

One in four Americans are NOT registered to vote, according to Census data from 2020. Many more don’t know where to find information for upcoming elections. Every election, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss registration deadlines, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

Multiply your Impact. GoVoteMiami offers tools and information to anyone looking to help boost voter participation and civic engagement through their existing networks. Go “Beyond Voter Registration Day” and boost your impact by offering dates, deadlines and information links through your regular communication channels. For example, add a link to your email signature, include reminders on your social media, or use the communication tools best suited to your group or company.

Keep it Simple. GoVoteMiami provides up-to-date information, direct links and downloads directly generated from the Department of Election’s website. To find those, click here.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, visit GoVoteMiami