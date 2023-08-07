How you can help ensure clean water during National Water Quality Month – and every month

Florida's 8,000 miles of coastline and over 800 miles of beaches offer opportunities for recreation and relaxation. They also contribute substantially to our economy while providing essential services like climate regulation, provision of food, and protection from natural hazards.

Visiting a beach or waterway is the number one activity of Florida's tourists — undeniably the biggest draw for our $112 billion in annual tourism revenue. Almost half a million people are directly employed in our ocean economy. And all of this—Florida's tourism industry, job market, recreation, environment, and even Florida's culture — depends on having clean water.

The Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, but most people are unaware of the many ways they might contribute to polluting our water. National Water Quality Month reminds us to take a long, hard look at what each household and community can do to protect sources of freshwater.

About half of the U.S. population lives within 50 miles of a coastline. It’s therefore critical to emphasize how interlinked water systems are and to warn of the dangers of runoff from agriculture, forestry, construction, and people’s personal homes and yards. Each individual household may not produce enough pollution to force a beach closing or cause a fish kill, but the combined output of all the homes in a community can be severe. This is why watershed protection — attention not only to the body of water but the area that drains into it — is vital.

Things to do to prevent water pollution at home:

– Avoid using antibacterial soap or cleaning products. They are toxic to marine life.

– Don’t flush medications down the toilet or drain.

– Wash your car at a car wash. It saves water and prevents toxic chemicals from being flushed down your neighborhood storm drains.

– Pick up after your pet: animal waste is full of nitrogen which can remove oxygen from the water leaving it completely unusable for aquatic life.

– Don’t hose down your driveway; use a broom.

– Comply with the fertilizer ban from May 15 to Oct. 15 not to use products containing nitrogen and phosphorus. Both ingredients significantly increase nutrient pollution in Biscayne Bay.

Another option could be to gather a group of family, friends, neighbors, and volunteer to clean a local water source. Check with local organizations like Fill-A-Bag or Miami WaterKeeper for programs to keep our waterways clean. It’s a great way to get everyone together and enjoy an outdoor day full of fun and doing good.

