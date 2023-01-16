Miami has a special claim to Dr. King. He visited the city regularly and would stay at the Historic Hampton House in Liberty City when he visited.

The hotel was the place to be for the black community in Miami, and other notables who stayed there include Muhammad Ali, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jackie Robinson and many others. In fact, Dr. King delivered an early version of his “I Have A Dream” speech at the Hampton House in 1960.

Dr. King is honored along NW 62nd Street at NW 7th Ave. with a mural by the late artist Oscar Thomas.

Painted in black and white, the mural depicts several images of Dr. King in oration. There’s a dove flying with an olive branch, the symbol for peace, and a quote that reads: “Like anybody I’d like to live a long life. / But it doesn’t matter now. / I’ve been to the mountaintop / And I’ve seen the Promised Land. / I may not get there with you, / But… We as a people will get / to the Promised Land.”

The mural is entitled “Prince of Peace.” It’s a powerful symbol of the Civil Rights movement and particularly close to the heart of the residents of Liberty City.

In 1977, Miami was the first city in the country to organize a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, under the leadership of Preston Marshall. He was a contemporary of Dr. King and met him several times during the Civil Rights movement.

From 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, January 16, at the MLK Memorial Park at 6000 NW 32nd Ct., corporations, community, civic groups and the Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Dept. will collaborate to produce cultural programs, entertainment and culinary experiences – all designed to honor, unify and preserve our vibrant local African and Caribbean heritage.

The 2.5-hour Liberty City parade will run from NW 54th St and 10th Ave. to 32nd Ave. – following 8 miles of sacred ground that Dr. King once traveled, according to Shayne Benowitz of the Greater Miami Conventions and Visiting Bureau.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami visit GoVoteMiami.org.