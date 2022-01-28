On Jan. 27, 1945, Soviet Red Army troops liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest concentration camp operated by the Nazis. International Holocaust Remembrance Day was established to honor the millions of people who tragically lost their lives during the Holocaust at the hands of the Nazi government. Yisrael Kristal, the oldest Holocaust survivor died in 2017 at the age of 130. A 2020 article in the Economist states that around 400,000 other survivors are still alive.

During 1930–1933, the mood in Germany was grim. Widespread economic misery, fear and a perception of worse times to come – as well as anger and impatience with the failure of the government to manage the crisis – offered fertile ground for the rise of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

In the final years of the Weimar Republic, the government ruled by emergency decree because it could not attain a parliamentary majority. Political and economic instability, coupled with voter dissatisfaction with the status quo, emboldened and benefitted the Nazi Party.

Hitler was a powerful orator who, by tapping into the anger and helplessness felt by a large number of voters, attracted a wide following of Germans desperate for change. The Nazis pledged to restore German cultural values, put the German people back to work, and restore Germany to its "rightful position" as a world power. The Nazis were skilled propagandists who used sophisticated advertising techniques and the most current technology of the time to spread their messages.

Relentless propaganda played an integral role in advancing the persecution and ultimately the destruction of Europe’s Jews and others declared “undesirables.” It incited hatred and division, and it fostered a climate of indifference for their fate.

Many resources remind us of what led to World War II and the Holocaust. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum teaches about the dangers of unchecked hatred, and how to detect warning signs and mechanisms that led to the rise of the 3rd Reich.

Find more information at ushmm.org. To support holocaust survivors, check out bluecardfund.org.