Before 1920 the individual freedoms enumerated in our Constitution had never been extensively tested in the courts. The advancement of civil rights and social justice over the past century represents one of the most significant developments in American history. Countless people and organizations have worked tirelessly and determinedly to ensure that civil liberties in all forms are recognized and safeguarded for all citizens.

In November 1919 and January 1920, in what notoriously became known as the “Palmer Raids,” Attorney General Mitchell Palmer began rounding up and deporting so-called radicals. Thousands of people were arrested without warrants and without regard to constitutional protections against unlawful search and seizure. A small group of people decided to take a stand and founded the American Civil Liberties Union (did you know that Helen Keller was a founding member?).

Since then, principles of individual freedom, protection against arbitrary government action, freedom of religion, freedom of speech and press, due process of law, equal protection, and privacy have become codified in our laws and their protections widely enforced.Last week the nation remembered Dr. Martin Luther King and his contributions to civil rights. The January 1920 founding of the ACLU in defense of our civil liberties is another important historic marker.

With more than 1.7 million members, 500 staff attorneys, thousands of volunteer attorneys, and offices throughout the nation, the ACLU fights government abuse and vigorously defends individual freedoms including speech and religion, a woman’s right to choose, the right to due process, citizens’ rights to privacy, academic freedom, and much more.

The ACLU stands up for these rights even when the cause is unpopular, and sometimes when nobody else will. The ACLU also remains a champion of segments of the population who have traditionally been denied their rights, with much of their work today focused on equality for people of color, women, gay and transgender people, prisoners, immigrants, and people with disabilities. Find out more at aclu.org