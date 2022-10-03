With the November 8 general election 40 days away, NOW is a good time to check if your ID is valid – and to confirm you know what form of ID is considered a valid voter ID at a voting location.

When voting in person, whether at an early voting site or at a polling place on Election Day, photo identification is required. Voters must bring a current and valid identification that contains their name, photograph, and signature.

If a voter does not have an ID with a picture and signature, there are alternatives to present. Voters can provide a picture ID and signature ID from the approved list below. You might want to take a picture of this list in case this becomes an issue at a polling location.

Acceptable forms of identification include:

∙ Florida driver license.

∙ Florida identification card issued by the DMV.

∙ United States passport.

∙ Debit or credit card.

∙ Military identification.

∙ Student identification.

∙ Retirement center identification.

∙ Neighborhood association identification.

∙ Public assistance identification.

∙ Veteran health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

∙ A license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to § 790.06 F.S.

∙ Employee identification cards issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

While it is not required that voters bring their voter information card to the polling place on Election Day, it will expedite the check-in process since a poll worker can quickly find you in the voter database via your voter registration number.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, click here.