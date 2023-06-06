Knowledge provides the power to stay safe during the hurricane season

Named storms have occurred as early as mid-January. Still, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, and it runs through Nov. 30. Whether you are a long-time resident of Key Biscayne or recently moved here, now is the time to review your hurricane plan.

The first hurricane warning service was set up in the 1870s, from Cuba, by Jesuit cleric Father Benito Viñes (1837-1893). Viñes, director of the Magnetical and Meteorological Observatory of the Royal College of Belen in Havana, authored Practical Hints in Regard to the West Indian Hurricanes, which was translated into English by the US Navy.

After Viñes’ death, hurricane warning services were assumed by the US Signal Corps and the US Weather Bureau, first based in Jamaica in 1898 and then Cuba in 1899, before shifting to Washington, D.C., in 1902. From there, the warning service moved to regional hurricane offices like ours in Miami. The 1953 Atlantic hurricane season was the first time an organized list of female names was used to identify Atlantic storms; male names were added in 1979.

Hurricane readiness is an ongoing conversation among Key Biscayne residents, and it should involve all members of your family. Find out how to prepare a hurricane kit, where to evacuate, and what other preparations are recommended to remain safe when a storm threatens.

An excellent place to start your preparations is by signing up for info alerts offered by the Village of Key Biscayne. The village government communicates with the community using the Village Connect email newsletter, email, and text messaging. Hurricane updates will also be available on the village website, KeyBiscayne.fl.gov.

The county also has extensive guidance for residents at www.MiamiDade.gov/hurricane.

