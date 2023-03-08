LEAP for Ladies program receives boost with visit from Vice President Kamala Harris

As part of this month’s Women’s She’roes series, we are introducing Gemma M. Garcia, Patricia Glover and Norel Ruiz, who in April 2008 dreamed up the idea of a prison transition program for women that would teach them how to start their own business. The trio shared a belief that people deserve a second chance. They also shared a realization that high recidivism rates are driven by a lack of hope and lack of tools.

Silvana Roncal is a member of the Key Biscayne PerSisters, and the President of Leap for Ladies. She has worked for the last 30 years in the finance industry, first as an investment banker and now as a wealth manager.

Roncal holds certifications as a portfolio management and alternative investment director. Silvana has held positions at Citibank, ANZ Bank, and currently is a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley advising international high net worth individuals and families. Silvana was one of LEAP’s first mentors.

The plight of women was even more bleak because the vast majority landed in prison due to histories of domestic violence, childhood sexual abuse and drugs. Yet, prison programs geared to providing practical skills for women were almost non-existent.

Last August, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited LEAP’s Dragonfly Thrift Boutique to shine a light on this impactful re-entry program, which provides a transformational opportunity for women who have been incarcerated. During her visit, Harris met with LEAP graduates, listened to their stories, and offered her support for the program and second chances. The program has over 200 graduates.

LEAP empowers women who have experienced incarceration through in-prison programming, transformational opportunities, housing, employment, and advocacy. It teaches essential life skills beyond employability: entrepreneurship, and comprehensive life skills classes that address cognitive behavioral and substance abuse issues.

The Dragonfly thrift shop offers job training, and 100% of all proceeds support women who have experienced incarceration.

To learn more about LEAP, please visit LeapForLadies.org. To support LEAP and shop for second chances, please visit DragonflyThrift.org.

