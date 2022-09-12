While you might not (yet) want to think about the upcoming election in November, it’s good to plan ahead.

To give yourself time and space to focus on other things for a while, you can add these dates and deadlines to your calendar now to ensure you won’t miss important details leading up to Election Day. Confirm you are “election ready” and make corrections or updates with plenty of time to spare.

Find and confirm your voter information

Check your voter status here, and click on “Find your Voter Information.” Here you can check:

1. If you are registered. (New citizens must register to vote!)

2. If your address is up to date. (If you have recently moved to KB, update your registration. If you have moved (even within Key Biscayne) you should update your voter registration and driver’s license so any communication or notifications the election department might send out will reach you.)

3. If you have a vote-by-mail ballot application (and how much longer it is valid). Remember: It must be renewed regularly!

4. If you have a party affiliation (Florida is a closed primary state. Voters need a party affiliation to vote in partisan races in primary elections to select candidates for important offices like FL governor, Congress, FL state House and Senate and more).

5. Your correct precinct location and address.

6. Track your ballot: you can see if your vote-by-mail ballot has been mailed to you, and if your returned ballot has been received, counted and recorded.

October 6: Islander News will publish a special Be Election Ready issue, including a sample ballot, early voting information, both Mayoral and Council candidate statements and residents' mini-endorsements.

October 11: Last day to register to vote

To be eligible to vote one must register at least 29 days prior to any election.

October 29: Last day to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot (but do it now; the USPS has been very slow).

October 24: Early voting starts at 23 locations around Miami-Dade County. Early voting ends on November 6. There is NO voting on November 7.

November 8: Election Day. Voters can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but ONLY in their precinct polling location. Must have a valid government picture ID. For all valid forms of IDs go to GoVoteMiami.org/Election. Renewal services have been slower than usual.

For more information on everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org