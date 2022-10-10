One of the most common questions we answer is: What can I do to Get Out the Vote?

We love that question, because there are so many great answers to it. Whether you are eligible to vote or not, citizen or a resident, there are many ways to engage and lots of opportunities to inform your circle. Sharing helpful reliable sources with the people around you is a simple way to help make voting less stressful.

GoVoteMiami has created a checklist of dates, deadlines and helpful links to make this convenient. Pass this on as a friend, a family member or expand your reach by informing your colleagues, employees, customers, patients or clients.

Download a PDF list at GoVoteMiami.org/tools.

Let’s start with “What is election ready”?

1. Check your voter status. Confirm you are registered, and that all information is correct.

2. New citizens must register to be eligible to vote!

3. You have until October 11 to ensure your address is up to date – even after a move within your community. The Department of Elections requires a valid address to mail your vote-by-mail ballot, important reminders and reach out in the rare case your ballot needs to be cured (for example because of a signature discrepancy).

4. Confirm your Election Day polling place and remember – there are 28 early voting locations in Miami-Dade County open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Know where your Voter Information Card is, take a photo and keep it on your phone. It’s not mandatory to have your voter card with you when you vote, but it helps expedite your voter verification.

6. Confirm you have a valid voter ID. For a list of all valid IDs go to govotemiami.org/what-is-a-valid-voter-id.

For more information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to www.GoVoteMiami.org