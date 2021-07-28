Over 100 hospitals, healthcare associations and civic engagement organizations unite this August to celebrate Civic Health Month. In 2020, the American Medical Association formally adopted a policy that recognized racism as a public health threat and promised to fight racist policies and practices in healthcare. “It is laudable for physicians to run for political office…and in every other way to exercise the full scope of their political rights as citizens.”

Promoting health through civic engagement. As a central and often trusted community touchpoint, healthcare settings are a powerful place to promote access to the ballot box. This August, healthcare institutions and providers have an opportunity to increase civic participation in their communities as a means of empowerment and better health. Civic Health Month is a national initiative to reach out to local providers, hospitals, clinics, single and group physicians to ensure they and their staff are familiar with the fundamentals of civic health.

Lead with example. Did you know that the voting rate for doctors has decreased over the past few decades? Eligible physicians voted at roughly 9 percentage points less than the general population between 1996-2002, and 14 percentage points less between 2006-2018. Healthcare providers are just one of several demographics of underrepresented voters. Civic Health Month is one initiative to engage them and encourage participation in elections and the democratic process.

If you are a healthcare worker, physician or work in the healthcare industry go to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov and get your Civic Health Check Up:

Check that you are registered (and if your registration and vote-by-mail application are up to date)

Check your state-issued Florida ID is valid. (Lead-times for driver’s licenses, IDs and passports have sharply increased during COVID).

Check you know where to find voter information and resources in your area (@MDCElections = Miami Dade Elections Department)

A seat at the table. Social determinants of health are often shaped by policies at the federal, state, and local level. Participation in elections gives providers and patients representation in the decisions being made that affect the health of people. For a list of partners, click here. For additional tools and more information on Civic Health Month, reach out to your local support organization GoVoteMiami.org.

