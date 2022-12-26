As an astronomical event, the solstice is celebrated in many cultures around the world. The northern hemisphere winter solstice falls into the middle of the holidays -- a season of reflection. December 21 marks the shortest day of the year, the longest night, and the beginning of winter. The solstice offers us an opportunity to celebrate what we have accomplished – our growth, our insights, and what we have overcome. It also invites us to examine where we could have done better and how we can continue to grow.

The daily hustle and bustle might make it difficult to check in with ourselves. Yet, this week’s turning point in light could be the perfect day to set new intentions for our relationships, our work environments, or our public interactions.

Instead of attending the next holiday party or family get-together with feelings of obligation, make it a goal to connect. Invite new energy into your career, your conversations, your relationships, and your way of looking at what’s in front and ahead of you.

Remind yourself to explore what’s around you. Gratitude is a key ingredient to happiness and right here on Key Biscayne we have many openings for practicing it. As your time allows, set an intention to discover something you didn’t know about the community you live in, and celebrate it.

