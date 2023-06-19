Missing in Action: Florida pulls out of ERIC over ‘partisan tendencies’

What do the states of Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington have in common? They all are members of ERIC – the Electronic Registration Information Center.. According to its website, ERIC “analyzes voter registration and motor vehicle department data, provided by its members through secure channels, along with official federal death data and change of address data, in order to provide its members with various reports.”

ERIC member states use these reports to update their voter rolls, remove ineligible voters, investigate potential illegal voting, or provide voter registration information to individuals who may be eligible to vote.

About one third of all Americans move within any four-year period. Millions of people die every year. Keeping track and accurately reflecting these changes to assure voting eligibility is a challenge ERIC has been addressing since it was founded in 2012 by a bipartisan group of chief election officials. Supported by the Pew Charitable Trust and highly ranked by the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, seven original founding states quickly expanded to 32 – from liberal states like Rhode Island to staunchly conservative ones like Texas and South Carolina – to help secure the accuracy of their voter registration bases.

Florida, Missouri and West Virginia were also members – until March, when the states announced they were leaving the partnership. Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, an appointee of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said in a March press release that the voting organization didn't do enough to secure data privacy or "eliminate ERIC's partisan tendencies."

Today ERIC is a public non-profit organization comprising 28 states and the District of Columbia. ERIC’s mission is to assist states in improving the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens.

https://ericstates.org/ offers more information on the tools that help election officials to accurately reflect voter registration of all eligible citizens.

Sources: ERICstates.org / The Heritage Foundation / MyFlorida

