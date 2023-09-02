More than social benefit: Engagement points to greater overall success

Strong community well-being – the feeling of living in a safe environment, having emotional attachments, and giving back to your neighborhood increases the chances that you’ll say hello to neighbors and is going to improve your community's well-being.

The simple gesture of greeting neighbors boosts much more than a person’s social success, according to a recent Gallup survey. People who said hello to each other also showed greater physical, financial, career, and community health.

The quality of the connective tissue in a community reflects how engaged residents are in their local affairs.

In a neighborhood like Key Biscayne, it’s an easy exercise to engage and deepen one’s sense of connectivity and understanding of the powers that shape our village, the county, the state, and the country.

Meet your Village of Key Biscayne's mayor and council members “at work” in their Chambers on the second Tuesday of the month. September 12, October 10, November 14, and December 12 are the next dates. Contact info at keybiscayne.fl.gov.

Miami Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado represents Key Biscayners, who live in District 7. She is frequently in Key Biscayne for meetings. Country Commissioners’ contacts and meeting schedules can be found on by clicking here or by calling (305) 375-5680.

Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the first-ever elected woman to the position, has a comprehensive website about meetings, activities, and projects by clicking here.

Key Biscayne is part of School Board District 6, represented by School Board Chair Mari Tere Rojas. School Board Meetings for 2023 will be on Wednesdays, September 6, October 11, November 14, and December 20. Click here or call (305) 995-1334.

Our Florida State House District 113 representative is Vicky Lopez. Click here or call (305) 854-0365. You can also follow Representative Lopez on Instagram.

Florida Senate District 38 is represented by Senator Alexis Calatayud. Voters can reach her and her staff at (305) 596-3002 or by clicking here.

US Congressional District 27 is represented by Congressional House Representative Maria Salazar, (202) 225-3931, Senators Rick Scott (202) 224-5274, and Marco Rubio (202) 224-3041.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami, go to GoVoteMiami.org