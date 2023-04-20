When each of us, in our own way, answers the call to make a difference, we make progress in solving our most persistent problems, create stronger communities and a more just society.

National Volunteer Week, established in April of 1974 under President Nixon, is an opportunity to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent, voice, and resources to meet the critical needs of our communities. Volunteerism empowers individuals to find their purpose, to take their passion and turn it into meaningful change.

An estimated 23.2 percent of Americans, or more than 60.7 million people, volunteered with organizations between September 2020 and September 2021, the height of the pandemic. In total, these volunteers served an estimated 4.1 billion hours with an economic value of $122.9 billion.

The rate of Americans informally helping others remained stable between 2019 and 2021. Nearly 51 percent of Americans or 124.7 million people informally helped their neighbors between September 2020 and 2021.

From April 16-22, community-based organizations across the country celebrate as a way to recognize “the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.”

Let’s shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve by commemorating the positive impact of volunteer efforts in our community and beyond.

If you are a family who loves to volunteer, or a business encouraging and enabling employees to dedicate part of their time to a cause – keep doing it, and give yourself a pat on the back. If you know someone who works with volunteers -- thank them. Seek out a neighbor, a stranger or friends who selflessly give their time to help others.

On Key Biscayne you’ll find many local events, services and volunteer projects to demonstrate that every individual has the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies.

Source: US Census Bureau

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to GoVoteMiami.org