NATO, 73 years later: Vigilance is the price of liberty

On April 4, 1949, 12 countries signed the North Atlantic Treaty. Founding members were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It is often said that NATO was created in response to the expansionism threat posed by the Soviet Union. This is only partially true. The Alliance’s creation also forbade the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe through a strong North American presence on the continent, and encouraged European political integration. Today, 30 nations are united and determined to serve these three purposes.

The aftermath of World War II saw much of Europe devastated in a way that is now difficult to envision. Yet, images from the Ukraine offer gruesome reminders. Approximately 36.5 million Europeans had died in the conflict, 19 million of them civilians. Refugee camps and rationing dominated daily life. Infant mortality rates were as high as one in four. Millions of orphans wandered the burnt-out shells of former metropolises. In the German city of Hamburg alone, half a million people were homeless.

Four years later Western democracies came together to sign the treaty best known for its renowned Article 5, in which the new Allies agreed that “an armed attack against one or more of them… shall be considered an attack against them all” and that following such an attack, each country would take “such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force” in response.

While the North Atlantic Treaty had created Allies, it had not created a military structure. This changed with the Soviet detonation of an atomic bomb in 1949 and in the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. SHAPE, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe was formed, with US General Dwight D. Eisenhower as the first Supreme Allied Commander Europe, or SACEUR.

Since its founding in 1949, 18 more nations have joined the Alliance, which in the 1950s was a purely defensive organization. In the 1960s, NATO became a political instrument for détente. In the 1990s, the Alliance was a tool for the stabilization of Eastern Europe and Central Asia through the incorporation of new partners and Allies.

In the first half of the 21st century, NATO faces an ever-growing number of new threats. Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine are a sobering reminder of the importance of NATO’s core task: collective defense.

