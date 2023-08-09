No better place to celebrate National Lighthouse Day than at the Cape Florida Lighthouse

On Aug. 7, 1789, the US Congress approved an act for the “establishment and support of Lighthouse, Beacons, Buoys, and Public Piers.” It was two hundred years later that Congress designated August 7 as National Lighthouse Day.

As the oldest structure in Miami-Dade, the Cape Florida Lighthouse is a time capsule containing an immense amount of Florida history. First erected in 1825, the Cape Florida Light, as it is called correctly, has survived nearly 200 years of erosion, dozens of hurricanes, an attack by native Seminole Native Americans, and an explosion of lantern oil and gunpowder. Yet, through all the tribulation, she still stands. When the lighthouse was originally built, she guided sailors around the Florida reef, helping them avoid an unfortunate accident. Today, we’ve renovated her into a cultural landmark and added her to the National Register of Historic Places.

Guests must be able to climb one hundred nine spiral steps and encounter narrow spaces and heights. Children must be 42” tall (106 cm) and able to climb independently. Infants may be carried in a harness with arms free to use the handrail. Pets are not permitted.

Visitors may tour the tower five days a week, with tours taking place at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tower is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The Citizen Support Organization “Friends of Cape Florida” organizes special events with unique access to the structure, lectures, and opportunities to get involved in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, its rich flora, fauna and history.

