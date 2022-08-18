No more time to mail your Vote-By-Mail ballot, so drop it off, or head to polls Aug. 23

With just a few more days to August 23 Primary Election Day! If you have voted by mail or cast your ballot at an early voting location, track your ballot to confirm your vote has been recorded.

GoVoteMiami’s home page offers a one-click link to the Miami-Dade Department of Election’s tracking tool “Track Your Ballot.”

Early voting is still possible for four days - until Sunday, August 22. Visit any of the 23 early voting locations before 4 p.m. on Sunday to cast your ballot.

Thursday and Friday, voters can vote early from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Historic Garage opposite Vizcaya is the closest for Key Biscayne voters. Saturday and Sunday, the polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

There will be no voting on Monday, August 22.

If you have not yet mailed your vote-by-mail ballot, voting in person is an option. You can vote early or on Election Day – or drop off your filled out, sealed and signed vote-by-mail ballot at any of the early voting locations. Voters are responsible to ensure a ballot is received before 5 p.m. on Election Day.

As of today, there is not enough time for your ballot to reach the Department of Elections in time by using regular USPS mail.

On Election Day, all precinct polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote in person and in their precincts only. Every precinct will have one location to receive voters, hand them their ballot, guide them through the secure process of filling it out and submitting it.

To vote, bring a valid ID like your driver’s license, Florida identity card, your passport or another form of photo ID.

Visit GoVoteMiami’s homepage and click on “What do I need to vote” for a list of acceptable IDs.