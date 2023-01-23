Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022.

That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.

Now, voters who want to continue voting by mail need to renew their application.

The new Florida voting law restricts the length of vote-by-mail applications to be valid from the time of application through the next regularly scheduled general election. Since the last general election was held Nov. 8, 2022, all standing applications are now invalid.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5 p.m. on the 10th day before any election. As of today, 27 local elections are scheduled in Miami-Dade for 2023.

Options to Re-Enroll

Online: To renew your application, use the link on GoVoteMiami.org or go to the Miami Dade Department of Election’s website.

Email: votebymail@miamidade.gov

Phone: 305-499-8444

Mail: To print the Vote-By-Mail Request Form go to GoVoteMiami.org to download. A paper application must be sent to:

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Section

Supervisor of Elections, P.O. Box 521250, Miami FL 33152

Fax: (305) 499-8401 (print and complete application)

For FAQs to help answer questions to view and download as PDFs in English, Spanish and Kreyòl go to GoVoteMiami.org.

For information on civic engagement and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to GoVoteMiami.org.