Some voices around town have suggested that information on local news, events, celebrations, presentations, and other gatherings is hard to come by. Innuendos were made that invitations to certain activities are sent to select residents only. That there is, in fact, a nefarious network intent on keeping some away and out of the loop of what’s going on in the Village of Key Biscayne.

Staying informed and on the up-and-up of local news does require a bit of effort and – most importantly – the desire to be involved. Luckily, there are many informational options to do just that – and, depending on your personal taste, they come in a range of flavors, from humorous to official and in between.

Village Connect is the key communication venue from the Village Manager’s office and includes emergency alerts, public health warnings, construction updates, public notices, special events (i.e. retirement celebrations), and information about other ways to participate in things happening inKey Biscayne. It is available in English and Spanish, andit includes updates from Building and Zoning, Public Works, Fire Rescue and Police Departments. Sign up for these alerts on the village website.

The Village Information and Notification System (VINS) is mostly focused on Public Safety and Emergencies. This email and text message system ensures residents are immediately alerted to emergencies. Sign up via the village website, or visit the on-line edition of the Islander News and click on this link to receive text messages, emails or both.

The Village’s official website offers a wide range of information, from public notices to the new beach cam. Jessica Drouet, the Village’s Communications and Community Relations Office, said that a more modern and user-friendly version of www.keybiscayne.fl.gov is being developed and will launch later this year.

Social Media. If you enjoy getting your updates via social media, you can monitor developments via the Village’s Twitter page (@VillKeyBiscayne), Facebook page (@VillageofKeyBiscayneGovernmentSite) or NextDoor.com. Additionally, Instagram also hosts the Key Biscayne Community Center (@KeyBiscayneCommunityCenter), Fire Rescue (@KeyBiscayneFire) and the Police Department (@KeyBiscaynePolice, where updates can be found. KB’s public officials offer regular live updates.

Active Islander, the KB Community Center’s newsletter, can be found at www.keybiscayne.fl.gov/pr. There you can learn about the many ways the local Community Center caters to Key Biscayners of every age. Stay on the up-and-up about programs, author readings, arts & craft sessions, or fitness courses through their weekly news blast. Also, you can learn more about events like the Winter Fest, the Art Festival, summer camps and more.

Other sources of news and information. For a relatively small community, Key Biscayne is blessed with several news organizations that keep residents informed, in print and online. The Islander News is the preeminent source of news (of course!), but there are others who regularly report on island news, including the privately run www.TropicalRag.com. Also, check out the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce for listings of local organizations.