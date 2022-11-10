John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address inspired people in America (and around the world) to see the importance of civic action and public service.

His historic words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” challenged every American to contribute in some way to the public good by engaging in some form of civic action – and consider how it applies to their own lives.

The conclusion of that speech moved a generation and inspired communities to new possibilities. Those 17 words raised a nation’s expectations – and people’s expectations of themselves. Earlier in the speech he says, “Let us begin anew, remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness.”

In Key Biscayne, we can apply messages like this to our own civic engagement and live by a powerful code of conduct that can transform the tone of both public and private conversations.

Whether spoken by an Irish Catholic like Kennedy or a Mexican immigrant like Miguel Ruiz, the message holds true. Be impeccable with your words. Don't take anything personally. Don't make assumptions. Always do your best.

As we move forward after this Election Day, welcoming a new mayor and three new council members to our Village government, this is a renewed opportunity to rethink how we want to approach day-to-day interactions.

It’s an opportunity to apply a fresh and mindful attitude to chats, conversations with friends, and our public comments – all to honor the time and the commitment our elected officials offer our community. Thank you all – past, present and newly elected!

For more information on civic engagement, and everything you need to know about voting in Miami go to GoVoteMiami.org