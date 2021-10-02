When Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, who later became King Ludwig I, married Princess Theresa Saxon-Hildburghausen on Oct. 12, 1810, he was keenly aware of the goodwill that beer, food and fun would earn him amongst his subjects. What started out as a populist wedding party grew into an annual folk-fest and is now an excellent example of “cultural flow.”

Global Camaraderie. Few events embody the idea of “belonging to a tribe” better than the 6+ million people who attend the festivities in Munich – and the many millions celebrating it around the world. From Hongkong to Brazil, Japan, Mexico and of course, the US, today we are all part of “Octoberfest.” By experiencing it, we feel connected to another culture’s tradition, possibly more intertwined with it and as part of an overarching global community. Oktoberfest offers a sense of cultural inclusion and elasticity we need more of.

With an influx of contrasting cultures, religions and heritage practices, it’s important to have more awareness and grow connections with the people around us. Celebrating by learning about and enjoying other cultures’ heritage offers a sense of human connection and heightens our appreciation for the differences amongst us.

Did You Know? Only beer brewed within Munich city limits can be sold during Oktoberfest. Visitors drink almost 2 million gallons of the extra strong (6%+ alcohol) beer each year. Bavarian Purity Requirements allows only 3 ingredients used in the brewing process: water, barley and hops. Albert Einstein worked at the Oktoberfest in 1896 as an electrician. Well over 100,000 beer mugs are confiscated from patrons each year trying to sneak them out of tents. Canada and Brazil are tied for the second largest Oktoberfest events outside of Germany with around 700,000 visitors each. Oktoberfest Munich 2021 has been canceled due to COVID, but look out for a party near you!