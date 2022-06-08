Redistricting prompts new voter information cards; changes to Key Biscayne districts

Today marks 76 days to the Primary Election. Starting this week, the Miami Election Department is sending out new Voter Information Cards in multiple batches to every registered voter in Miami-Dade County.

All 1,513,356 of them.

The results of the 2020 Census won Florida an additional Congressional House Seat (from 27 to 28) as the 3rd most populated state in the nation, with 21.5 million people (after California and Texas).

The increase in population also prompted the redrawing of voting districts to adjust for uneven growth rates in different parts of the state. As new districts are now drawn up and approved, some voters will find the information on their Voter ID card has changed.

Changes impacting Key Biscayne:

- The District for State Senate will now be D-38 (it had been D-37)

- State House District is now D-113 (it was D-112 previously).

Also, the qualifying period for Mayoral qualifying is now underway through noon on June 17.

The qualifying period for Council members begins at noon on Aug. 15, and ends at noon on Aug. 25.

When you receive your new Voter ID Card, be sure to check that all information on it is correct.

Besides confirming your name and address, make certain you have a Party Affiliation, so you are eligible to vote in the August 23 Primary Election to select candidates for the November ballot.

To check or update your registration go to GoVoteMiami.org or MiamiDade.gov/elections