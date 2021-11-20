In 2018,despite making up 34% of the electorate, only 6% of state legislators were 35 or younger. The inspiration for Snapchat’s latest Mini is clear. Snapchat has almost 530 million users in 2021 and is known as a “best friends” platform with active everyday use. In the 2020 election, an extremely high number of races in the US went uncontested.

Run for Office is a civic initiative built within the app in a “Mini” (Snapchat’s term for an in-app interactive experience), and the next step in Snapchat’s increasingly civic endeavors. In 2020, Snapchat helped over 1.2 million users register to vote which displayed a clear sign of Gen Z’s interest in civics. Gen Z is far more politically engaged with social issues like race, climate change, and activism than previous generations and most them desire an activist government. Tools that enable education about civic life or provide opportunities to get involved are key to their success“We reach 90% of the US population aged 13-24,” says Sofia Gross, Snapchat’s Head of Policy Partnerships and Social Impact. Gross started her political career doing grassroots work, knocking on doors and canvassing and recognizes how powerful the role of close friends is for support. “If you would've told me seven years ago that I would be working at a tech company, I would have definitely laughed,” says Gross, but that changed when she listened to political journalist Peter Hamby speak at her school about meeting voters where they are to get them involved. For Gen Z, that place is Snapchat.

For more information on Snapchat's new program, go to: www.snapchat.com/minis/run-for-office