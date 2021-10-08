If your privacy is a concern for you, this is a good moment to check privacy settings and read up on how to keep your personal data safe. Whether you are seeing a doctor, searching for a movie suitable for your kids, need to buy groceries, trade stocks, watching a concert with a group of friends, making a business presentation, or checking homework assignments – much of it now happens online.

In the past few years, of every 10 apps being used, around eight are owned by Google and Facebook, including Google Maps, Facebook, Google search, Amazon, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Google Drive, etc. COVID has hyper-accelerated our use of online platforms. The range of digital consumption data generated is mind boggling.

Users post 575,000 tweets on Twitter

Users share 240,000 photos on Facebook

Google conducts 5,700,000 searches

Users watch 167 million TikTok videos

Customers spend $283,000 on Amazon and $67,000 on Instacart

YouTube users stream 694,000 hours

Users send $304,000 on Venmo

Facebook Live receives 44 million views

ZOOM hosts 856 minutes of webinars

Again – these stats relate to what happens every minute of every day! (infographic by DOMO Data Never Sleeps 9.0)

By paying attention and managing privacy settings, face recognition settings, location markers and more, users can start to reclaim some power in their relationships with the digital world. Find more info and links to instructions at GoVoteMiami.