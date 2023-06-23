When the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun, the resulting longest day and shortest night signify summer has officially arrived in the northern hemisphere.

Many cultures around the world mark the beginning of summer with celebrations and consider it an opportunity for spiritual healing and the awakening of curiosity and new energies.

Summer invites us to rediscover what we know and allows us to discover what we don’t. How fun might it be to explore what’s in front of our noses?

Saturday Farmers Market: Enjoy a stroll through the KB Farmers’ Market. Fresh bread, homemade lasagna or soup, a fun beach dress or a refreshing vegan dish – you have your pick.

CPA Class: $25 for a class today from 5-7 p.m. and on 6/23 from 9-10 a.m. Register at cpr@keybiscayne.fl.gov

Lighthouse Tour: Climb the historic lighthouse at the southern tip of Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, every Thu-Sun 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. The views are priceless!

Beach Cam: curious about paddle Board conditions? Check your KB Beach Cam @ keybiscayne.fl.gov

Next Village Council Meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Village Council Chamber.

Beach Clean Up: participate in the weekly Saturday beach cleanup of Cape Florida (Bill Baggs State Park, 9-11 a.m; meet at Pavilion C-16 beach access 7 near the lighthouse). To register, visit friendscapeflorida.org/Weekly-Park-Clean-Up-Program

Floral Arrangement Workshop: At 12:30 Wednesdays, July 12, August 9, 12:30 p.m.}, KB Community Center. For free registration call 305.365.8900.

4th of July Parade: save the day and invite your friends to the best parade in the county. 11:00am start!

Hispanic Theatre Performance for Families: Saturday, July 15, @ 5:00 PM, KB Community Center. Free & Open to the Public

