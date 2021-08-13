The civic history highlights of August

The best stargazing show of the year is happening today and tomorrow. During the evenings, train your eye to look for the Perseid meteor shower with about 50 meteors per hour. Star events also happened in civic history during August – and to this day we celebrate them every year.

August 26 is Women’s Equality Day. Every August we remember the countless women who strategized and fought tenaciously to bring about women’s right to vote in the United States. The 19th amendment of the US Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920 – and we now commemorate the hundred plus year long struggle to reach that civic milestone.

I Have a Dream. On June 11, 1963, just five months before his assassination, President Kennedy spoke to the nation in a television and radio address, laying out his position on civil rights. He passionately articulated why segregation was morally wrong and advocated for a civil rights act that would make segregation illegal. It’s well worth listening to his speech and hear the many details he shares on the state of the nation and the lack of equality. In August of the same year, more than 250,000 gathered in Washington, DC, and listened to Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream'' speech. About 19,000 troops were put on standby in the D.C. suburbs to quell possible rioting -- (which didn’t happen -- as part of the military operation “Operation Steep Hill.”

In August of 1965, the Voting Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. It outlawed the discriminatory literacy tests and other Jim Crow law practices used to prevent African Americans from voting. Since King’s assassination in 1968, Americans across the U.S. are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a day of service.

#kbvotes