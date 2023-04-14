The country’s deadliest war started 162 years ago

At 4:30 a.m. on April 12, 1861, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor. Less than 34 hours later, Union forces surrendered. Traditionally, this event has been used to mark the beginning of the Civil War.

Abraham Lincoln's presidential victory in 1860 led a total of 11 southern states to secede from the Union. The core issues leading up to the Civil War might be summed up as a fateful combination of economic policies and practices, cultural values, the extent and reach of the Federal government, and, most importantly, the role of slavery within American society.

The Bloodiest War. More Americans died during the Civil War than in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. From 1861 to the end of the war in April of 1865, two percent of the population (about 620,000) died during the fighting.

Rifles were the war’s deadliest weapons, but deadlier still was disease, killing almost two-thirds. Casualties included an additional 400,000 who were captured and 475,000 wounded. Our modern conception of casualties includes those who have been psychologically injured by warfare. This distinction did not exist during the Civil War. Soldiers suffering from what we would now recognize as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder were uncatalogued and uncared for.

One-third of the soldiers who fought for the Union Army were immigrants, and nearly one in 10 was Black. The Union Army was a multicultural force — even a multinational one. We often hear about Irish soldiers (7.5 percent of the army), but the Union’s ranks included even more Germans (10 percent), who marched off in regiments such as the Steuben Volunteers. Other immigrant soldiers were French, Italian, Polish, English and Scottish. In fact, one in four regiments contained a majority of foreigners.

Blacks were permitted to join the Union Army in 1863, and some scholars believe this infusion of soldiers may have turned the tide of the war. African Americans constituted less than 1 percent of the northern population, yet by the war's end made up 10 percent of the Union army. A total of 180,000 black men, more than 85 percent of those eligible, enlisted.

