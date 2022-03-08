“March” is named for the Roman God of War, Mars or Martius. It was the time of year to resume military campaigns that had been interrupted by winter. Early reports of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, declared it the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II and it is a horrific reminder of how much and how little has changed when it comes to planning of military offenses. As we continue to watch the developments in the Ukraine, March offers a special date that asks for our attention and offers ways to act and affect change.

March 8 is International Women’s Day, which is a day that not only celebrates the achievements of women and the progress made toward women’s rights, but also brings attention to ongoing struggles for equality around the world.The UN announced this year’s theme“Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Advancing gender equality in the context of the climate crisis and disaster risk reduction is one of the greatest global challenges of the 21st Century. Just in the last few days since the beginning of the war in the Ukraine, more than 700,000 people, many of them women, have left their homes and are fleeing the disaster of war.

International days and weeks are occasions to educate on issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. International Women’s Day is such an occasion.

Women are increasingly being recognized as more vulnerable to climate change impacts and other disasters than men, as they constitute the majority of the world’s poor and are more dependent on the natural resources which climate change threatens the most. At the same time, women and girls are effective and powerful leaders and change-makers for climate adaptation and mitigation. They are involved in sustainability initiatives around the world, and their participation and leadership results in more effective climate action.

Learn more about International Women’s Day 2022 and how you can get involved HERE.

